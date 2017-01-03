Police arrest 16-year-old after Selkirk break-ins

Borders police have arrested a 16-year-old male youth following housebreaking incidents in the Selkirk area early this morning (Tuesday, January 3).

He will appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Chief Inspector Andy McLean said: “Several members of the public phoned us immediately when they saw a suspicious male in their street.

“This allowed us to narrow the search and apprehend the suspect.

“I want to thank the community for another outstanding example of working with us to keep the Borders communities safe.”