Peebles pub fight ended in a knockout

A fencer from Peebles has admitted knocking a man unconcious during a pub brawl.

Scott Hogarth, 28, pleaded guilty to assaulting Stuart Adair to his severe injury by punching him in the face and causing him to fall to the floor, and then repeatedly punching him on the head.

The assault took place in the Central Bar in Northgate, Peebles, on November 20.

Depute procurator fiscal Tessa Bradley told Selkirk Sheriff Court how the pair had been split up by a barmaid moments earlier.

Hogarth was leaving the premises, but went back in after he reacted to a comment by his victim.

Ms Bradley explained: “The complainer shouted abuse at Hogarth, calling him a fat b******d, or words to that effect.

“The accused returned into the pub and punched him in the face with sufficient force which knocked him to the ground. Hogarth stood over him and hit him a number of times before other people intervened and split them up.

“From the CCTV coverage it appears he could have been unconcious with the first punch. He appears to be lying motionless on the floor.”

Mr Adair’s injuries included a fractured eye socket, a cut to his ear and considerable swelling. He was treated at Borders General Hospital before being transferred to St John’s in Livingston.

Ms Bradley said Hogarth called at Peebles police station the following Monday as he knew officers were looking for him.

She said: “He knew he had done wrong. That level of frankness and candour continued at the police interview.

“He indicated that Adair had started the fight by punching him in the face and then the red mist descended when he was called a fat c**t. He had walked out the pub, but was so enraged by the last comment that he went back in and punched him.

“As well as being very frank, he expressed considerable remorse for his actions.”

Hogarth told police the “red mist” descended when he heard the comment and he regretted his actions.

His lawyer, Roy Harley, said there was an element of provocation.

He explained that the argument started over foreigners being accused of taking Scottish jobs.

Mr Harley added: “They were both asked to leave the pub after being pulled apart. He has no excuses. He should have walked away, but he did not.

Sentence was deferred on Hogarth, of Dovecot Road, Peebles, until August 28 for background reports.