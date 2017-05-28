Ordered to pay compensation

A Peebles man who admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the town’s Elcho Street Brae on October 13 by behaving aggressively and making offensive hand gestures has been ordered to pay £100 compensation to a local man.

Joseph Ippolito, 53, of Elcho Street Brae, was also admonished at Selkirk Sheriff Court on a charge of shouting and swearing and knocking over a chair in the Cross Keys Hotel.