OAP fined £400 over bike crash

A pensioner has admitted a careless driving charge after causing a motorcyclist to be severely injured.

George Swanston, 85, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to failing to give way to vehicles at a junction on the A1107 near his home town of Eyemouth on March 8 and then driving into the path of the motorcyclist, causing him to come into collision with a campervan.

Biker Colin Bauld was left suffering skull, neck and rib injuries.

Both his bike and the campervan were damaged.

Swanston’s lawyer said the retired farmer had been driving since he was 17 and had never been involved in a road accident before.

He added that the court was not entitled to take into account the severity of the biker’s injuries.

Swanston was fined £400 and had six penalty points placed on his driving licence.