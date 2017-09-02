Mindless vandals hit Selkirk Rugby Club

An investigation is under way to find the culprits responsible for a spate of vandalism attacks at Selkirk Rugby Club.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after vandals caused serious damage to the club’s Philiphaugh stand. Officers were called last Wednesday to assess the damage.

Brian Cassidy, the club’s groundskeeper, told The Wee Paper: “They’ve climbed up over the stand, up the pipes and kicked in both doors at the stand.

“They’ve pulled the gutters off, they have smashed the skip’s lid off and telephone wires have also been pulled out. In addition to that, an advertising board was also damaged and looks as if it was kicked in.

“It’s a dangerous thing to be doing, and while we have had incidents like this in the past, we aren’t sure if it is the same crew or not. It’s the same old story and it’s very sad.

“We’re just hoping now that the police can catch whoever is responsible and give them an appropriate telling off.”

He also fears that it will be expensive to repair, however, as of yet there is no overall cost of the damage.

Sergeant Tom Quinn from Selkirk Police Station said: “We are aware of a number of incidents at the Selkirk Rugby Club over the past month where damage has been caused to the guttering, walls and door panels.

“Local officers continue to give the area passing attention while on patrol and inquiries are continuing to identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

The police can be contacted on 101 or to report any information anonymously, call 0800 555 111.

The 110-year-old club has previously seen damage caused to its facilities, including three major flooding incidents in recent years.

To date, the club has produced 14 Scotland internationalists including fly-half John Rutherford, who gained 42 caps for his country and represented the British Lions on the 1983 New Zealand tour.