Men arrested following Gala thefts

Police in the Borders can confirm that two 18-year-old men have been arrested and charged following a spate of recent thefts from vehicles in the Galashiels area.

The incidents happened between Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23. Property worth around £5000 was recovered from an address in the Gala Park area.

The men will appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, February 24.

Community Inspector Tony Hodges of Galashiels Police Station said: “This type of crime is concerning for local residents and businesses. Not only are vehicles damaged but property often used by tradesmen, which is vital to their livelihood, is also taken.

“I would urge vehicle owners not to leave valuables in vehicles and ensure any tools kept in vehicles are out of sight of passers-by. Anyone wishing to learn more about how to keep your vehicle safe can do this via the Police Scotland website.”