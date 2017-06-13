Man who murdered Tweedbank pensioner is convicted

Seventy-year-old murderer Richard Cassidy was convicted at Glasgow High Court today (Tuesday) of killing 75-year-old Tweedbank resident David Farish in February of last year.

Cassidy, who was 68 at the time of the murder, stabbed David Farish 14 times and slashed his throat, after Cassidy had been told the 75 year-old had abused a close friend when she was a child.

David Farish

A jury heard how the ex-soldier flipped when Farish told him the police “could not prove anything” after he confronted him in February last year.

Cassidy went on to hand himself in – but said he did not want to be known as a “cold-blooded killer”.

First offender Cassidy was today convicted of murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had earlier offered a guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Cassidy – who showed no emotion at the verdict – faces a life sentence when he returns to the dock next month.

The woman who accused Farish of physically and sexually abusing her gave evidence during the trial.

The 43 year-old had been friends with Cassidy for a number of years and she confided in him what allegedly happened.

She claimed she was regularly preyed upon starting when she was seven.

As well as the sexual accusations, it was alleged Farish once broke his hand having hit her so hard.

The court heard police investigated in 2006, but no charges were brought.

The woman recalled how Cassidy had been “understanding” about how she had apparently suffered.

It was last February Cassidy then decided to confront Farish at his home.

Farish was said to have told him: “The police could not prove anything to what happened to that b****.”

Cassidy went on to brutally murder Farish leaving him to bleed to death.

The woman who accused Farish later learned he had died – but did not initially think Cassidy was the culprit.

She told the jury: “All I could think of was that he had met his match this time.”

However, she recalled being “gobsmacked” when Cassidy confessed he was responsible.

The woman told prosecutor Angela Gray: “He was really sad. I think because I have never seen a side like that in him.

“I could not believe what he was saying...that he was able to take a life. It was not his nature.”

She later drove Cassidy to the local police station where he handed himself in.

He went on to send a string of letters to the woman from prison while on remand.

In one, he said there must have been a lot of “hatred and anger” in him to do what he did.

He added it was Farish’s apparently “cocky” comment which made him lose control.

Cassidy said Farish’s remark was like an “admittance of guilt”.

The woman said she does not intend to speak to Cassidy in the future.

Judge Lord Summers deferred sentencing for reports.

Detective Inspector David Pinkney, from the Murder Investigation Team, said: “This was a particularly heinous murder of a frail, elderly man in his own home.

“Thanks to a thorough and robust investigation by the major investigation team we were able to quickly identify Richard Cassidy as the suspect.

“Information we received from the community was also crucial in bringing Cassidy to justice.

“This conviction will not reverse his cruel actions, but I do hope it will bring some measure of resolution for Mr Farish’s family.”