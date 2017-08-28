Man sought following Galashiels robbery

Borders police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace in connection with a robbery in Galashiels earlier this month.

The incident happened around 10.55am on Friday, August 4, on board the number 67 bus, at the Transport Interchange on Stirling Street.

Police want to speak to this man following a robbery in Galashiels earlier this month.

A 44-year-old woman was robbed of a sum of cash.

The man police wish to speak with is described as a white male in his 20s, who was wearing a grey hooded top, dark trousers and white trainers.

Detective Constable Craig Ireland of the robbery investigation unit said: “The victim was left extremely upset by what happened and we are eager to trace the man pictured.

“The man in the CCTV images is of interest to our investigation and we are carrying out inquiries with the bus company, as well as appealing to other passengers who were on the bus, so that we can identify him.

“Anyone who recognises this individual or who has information relating to this incident should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the robbery investigation unit at Bathgate via 101 and quote incident number 1483 of Friday, August 4, 2017.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.