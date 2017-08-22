Man hit by metal bar protruding from van, which failed to stop

Borders police have appealed for witnesses after a hit-and-run incident in Kelso yesterday saw a 65-year-old man taken to hospital.

The incident happened between 11.15am and noon on Monday, August 21, on the Rennie Bridge.

Rennie Bridge in Kelso, where the hit-and-run took place yesterday (Monday)

A 65-year-old man was struck by a metal bar, which was protruding from the rear of a navy blue lorry with registration YC61 HUJ, and sustained an injury to his arm which required treatment at Inch Hospital, Kelso.

The driver of the lorry failed to stop or provide any details and inquiries are ongoing to trace this individual.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Stuart Little from Duns Police Station said: “While not seriously injured, the male pedestrian required medical attention and we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the lorry driver.

“In particular, we would urge the occupants of a white Transit-type van to come forward, as we believe they alerted the driver to what happened before he continued to drive off.

“They may have information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries.

“Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Duns Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1448 of August 21.