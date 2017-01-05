Man found with knife on New Year’s Day

Background reports have been ordered into a Galashiels man who was found in possession of a knife on the town’s Langlee housing estate.

Gordon Ward, 35, of Hawthorn Road, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Woodstock Avenue.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told on Monday how police received a call shortly before midnight on Hogmanay claiming Ward was depressed and carrying a knife in his pocket.

Prosecutor Tessa Bradley said: “Police on mobile patrol found him at about a quarter past midnight on New Year’s Day and found the knife in the waist band of his trousers.

“When interviewed by police, he replied, “I should not have brought it with me.”

It was described in court as a kitchen knife around 20 centimetres in length.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said the father-of-three had no recollection of the incident.

Mr Hulme added: “This was due to a combination of alcohol and painkillers for an artificial hip. He apologises for his behaviour.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until January 30 for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.

HAWICK MAN FACES TRIAL

A Hawick man will stand trial on a charge of being involved in a domestic disturbance with his partner.

Forty-year-old Christopher Skeffington, of Fisher Avenue, pleaded not guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to an allegation of threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting and swearing and struggling with his partner. The offence is alleged to have been committed at a house in Plora Terrace, Innerleithen, on New Year’s Day.

A trial date was set for March 14, with an intermediate hearing on February 13. Skeffington was bailed.

PRIVATE HEARING

A Kelso man appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of three offences.

William Wilkie, 34, is charged with being in possession of a pointed article, threatening behaviour, and culpable and reckless conduct.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Kelso during the early hours of Monday morning.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

Wilkie was released on bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson.

REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being accused of three offences.

Michael Stead is charged with spitting in a man’s face and also threatening or abusive behaviour in Talisman Avenue, Galashiels, on Friday. He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice at St Leonards custody centre in Edinburgh.

Stead, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After being told Stead had just been released from prison a week earlier, Sheriff Peter Paterson refused a motion for bail and remanded him in custody.

ABDUCTION BID ALLEGATION

A 40-year-old man has been charged with an attempted abduction in Hawick.

Marcus Williams, of no fixed abode, is also accused of assault and robbery.

It follows an incident in Hawick on Tuesday, December 20, involving another male and a female.

Williams made no plea or declaration and was fully committed for trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court following a brief private hearing.

PLEADED NOT GUILTY

A 42-year-old man appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court charged with being involved in a domstic incident on Hogmanay.

Colin George, of Cairmount, Jedburgh, pleaded not guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing and making threatening comments in William Law Gardens, Galashiels.

A trial date was set for March 14, with an intermediate hearing on February 13.

MOTORING CHARGES

A Hawick man appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of a series of motoring offences on Hogmanay.

Gary Crossett, who is 24, is charged with driving while disqualified, with no insurance, taking a car without the owner’s consent, failing to stop after an accident and failing to tell police who was the driver of a car.

The offences are said to have happened in his home street of Hillend Drive on Saturday. He pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

A trial date was set for February 23 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on January 23.

Sheriff Peter Paterson granted a Crown motion for the vehicle to stay in police custody.

PUNCHED PARTNER

A Galashiels man who assaulted his partner after claiming someone was flirting with her has been jailed for four months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Keegan Smith, 22, pleaded guilty to punching the woman on the head to her injury at a house in Morrow Gardens, Melrose, on December 6.

The court was told that Smith had become angry about a visit his partner had received from a friend, saying he thought he had been flirting with her. Later, during another row, Smith punched her to the face, causing bruising.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained that Smith had been in a relationship with the woman for 11 months. She suffered from Asperger’s syndrome and while she had difficulties with communicating, she was described as being intelligent.

He continued: “The accused was cross about a visit she had had from a friend. The accused thought the friend was flirting with her.

“Another argument broke out later on December 6 when the accused was upset and annoyed. He punched her to the face where she suffered some bruising to the left forehead.

“The accused hurt his hand during the fracas and was sent to Borders General Hospital for treatment.”

Ross Dow, defending, said the relationship was now over after Smith, of Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, found out she had been unfaithful to him.

He urged the sheriff to impose an alternative to custody.

But Sheriff Kevin Drummond said: “This is the fifth time you have appeared before this court on a charge with a domestic aggravation in 2016, and there was another in 2015. In addition to that, the social work report expresses the view that you continue to minimise your part in all this and blame the victim of the assault.”

The sheriff added that it was likely Smith would breach any restriction-of-liberty order and took the view that all available community disposals had been exhausted.

Smith was jailed for six months, but the sentence was reduced to four months due to his early guilty plea. It was also backdated to December 7 when he was first remanded in custody.

CURFEW FOR FRAUDSTER

A Hawick man who was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody for benefits fraud is unable to complete the order due to ill-health, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Glen Miller, 57, was selling dogs at the same time as receiving £15,161 in Jobseeker’s Allowance and £712 in council tax benefit.

He admitted failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions and Scottish Borders Council about his self-employed income between July 2009 and December 2012.

The court heard he was unable to complete the number of hours of unpaid work as stated in his community payback order.

To cover the balance, Sheriff Kevin Drummond imposed a restriction-of-liberty order, keeping Miller in his Ramsay Road home for the next two months between 8pm and 8am.

REMAINING IN CUSTODY

A Kelso man will stand trial after being accused of placing his former partner in a state of fear and alarm, and demanding money off her.

Robert Yule, 40, of Inchmead Drive, denies the offence which is said to have happened in Kelso on Friday, December 9.

The trial will take place at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on January 12.

Yule pleaded guilty to breaching a court order by contacting the woman and sentence was deferred until January 12. He will remain in custody until that date.

SHOP BAN FOR ACCUSED

A Tweedbank woman has been banned from a Galashiels store after being accused of two counts of shoplifting.

Stephanie Ritchie, 32, of Jura Drive, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged with stealing confectionery from Home Bargains in Channel Street on November 17. She is also accused of stealing confectionery and a mobile phone accessory from the same store on December 17.

Both offences are alleged to have been committed while she was on bail.

Ritchie pleaded not guilty to both allegations and a trial date was set for March 2, with an intermediate hearing on January 16.

A condition of her bail is that she is not to enter Home Bargains.

STALKING ALLEGATION

An Innerleithen man appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of stalking his former partner over the Christmas period.

Paul Thompson, 37, of Buccleuch Street, is charged with engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear and alarm to her by repeatedly sending her text messages. He pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for February 16, with an intermediate hearing on January 16.

Thompson was released on bail with special conditions not to contact his ex-partner or enter a named street in Innerleithen.