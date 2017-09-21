Man fined for disturbance

A Peebles man has been fined £250 for causing a disturbance outside a neighbouring household.

Ian Hutcheson, 50, claimed the occupier had harmed his dog and owed him £40. That incident happened in Kingsland Square, Peebles, in June.

Hutcheson, of North Place, pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and acting aggressively.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick told Selkirk Sheriff Court there was bad blood between the two men, and Hutcheson had taken it upon himself to confront the other man.

He added: “Where he slipped up is when he did not leave when the police told him to go home.”