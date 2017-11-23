Man fined £200 for homophobic abuse

A man has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner aggravated by sexual prejudice.

Alan Keddie, 44, pleaded guilty to making homophobic comments during a bust-up over a dog bite at a field at the end of Princes Street, Innerleithen, last month.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there had been a previous issue between him and his victim regarding a black labrador when the pair came across each other while out walking near the River Tweed.

He said: “The accused approached the complainer, who told him to stay away, but the accused started shouting and pointing his finger at the man saying ‘what are you going to do about it, you p***?’

“This was witnessed by a nearby householder, and the man was alarmed and distressed at what had taken place.”

The court was told the complainer was gay.

Keddie, of Buccleuch Street, Innerleithen, made no reply when cautioned and charged.

Keddie’s lawyer said there had been a previous argument between the two men about an alleged dog bite.

The lawyer continued: “Both parties became agitated.

“He had no knowledge of the complainer’s sexual orientation.

“It was said to annoy him rather than cause any offence.”