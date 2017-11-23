Man denies threatening to burn down house in Church Square, Galashiels

A Galashiels man accused of threatening to burn down a house has been remanded in custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court pending his trial next month.

Paul Turnbull, 39, appeared from custody and denied a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour on Saturday.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

He is alleged to have thrown eggs at the property in Church Square, Galashiels, as well as threatening to burn it down.

Turnbull, of Church Street, also pleaded not guilty to breaching a bail order.

A trial date was set for December 19 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on November 20.