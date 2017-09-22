Man denies stealing lager

A 31-year-old man has been accused of stealing five kegs of lager and various foodstuffs from a Kelso hotel.
Paul McLean pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to that theft at the Ednam House Hotel on August 28.
He also denied a second charge of struggling violently with police officers.
A trial date has been set for November 14, with an intermediate hearing on October 16.
Bail conditions include not entering the grounds of the Bridge Street hotel.
