Man denies stealing lager

A 31-year-old man has been accused of stealing five kegs of lager and various foodstuffs from a Kelso hotel.

Paul McLean pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to that theft at the Ednam House Hotel on August 28.

He also denied a second charge of struggling violently with police officers.

A trial date has been set for November 14, with an intermediate hearing on October 16.

Bail conditions include not entering the grounds of the Bridge Street hotel.