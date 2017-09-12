Man denies intent to steal

A 30-year-old man has been accused of being found in possession of a head-torch in circumstances suggesting he intended to commit theft.

Scott Morrison, of Crookston Court, Peebles, is also charged with attempting to steal vehicles in the town’s Glen Road by trying door handles.

He denies those charges and also denies shouting and swearing and threatening police officers at the same location on August 25.

Morrison pleaded not guilty to a fourth charge of being found in the curtilage of the Heriot-Watt University campus in Galashiels on August 29 in circumstances suggesting he intended to commit theft.

He pleaded guilty to charges of possession of heroin and diazepam at Galashiels police station on August 29 and will be sentenced after the trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on September 28.