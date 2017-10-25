Man charged with drink driving

A 24-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after crashing his car on the A68 on Saturday.

The incident, which left his maroon coloured Skoda Fabia overturned four miles south of Jedburgh, happened at approximately 5.20am.

The driver was not injured and the car caused no obstruction to the road on which it was travelling southbound.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 24-year-old man has been charged with drink driving following a road collision on the A68 on Saturday, October 21.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”