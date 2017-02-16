Man charged over Galashiels post office robbery

Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man following a serious assault and two robberies in Galashiels.

He was threated and assaulted and left with what police describe as a serious head injury following the raid at Gala Park Post Office in Balmoral Place on Sunday morning.

A four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen and a 61-year-old man was also robbed of his mobile phone and wallet when he tried to help.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Andrew McLean said: “This must have been a very distressing incident for the two men involved and I want to thank the local community for all their assistance with our investigation.

“Offences such as these are rare in this area but are treated with the utmost seriousness and I want to reassure the public that we will use all resources at our disposal to investigate them.”

The man is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, February 17.