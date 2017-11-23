Man banned from Kelso pub

A man has been banned from a Kelso pub house until the outcome of a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Joshua Watson, 24, is accused of shouting and swearing and threatening others with violence at the White Swan, now renamed the Tipsy Ghillie, on October 6.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

He also denies a second charge of assaulting a man by repeatedly punching him in the face to his injury.

Watson, of Kelso, pleaded not guilty to both charges, and a trial date was set for February 6, with an intermediate hearing on January 8.

He was released on bail on condition that he doesn’t approach or contact four named people or enter the Tipsy Ghillie.