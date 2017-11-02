Man attacked by woman in Galashiels street

Borders police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged serious assault by a woman on a 20-year-old man in Galashiels early on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in the town’s Overhaugh Street, shortly before 1am on Sunday, October 22.

A 20-year-old man was allegedly pushed by a woman as he left a nearby business premises, which caused him to fall and sustain serious leg injuries.

He was taken to Borders General Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have information which can help to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls of Galashiels CID said: “Our enquiries continue and we’re urging anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or has information which could be of relevance, to get in touch with us.

“We’re particurly eager to trace two women and a man, who may have been a local doorman, that offered help to the man shortly after this incident, and who may have witnessed the assault take place.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0853 of October 30, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.