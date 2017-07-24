Man appears in court following stand-off

The man who was involved in a six-hour stand-off with police at his home in Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Thirty-nine-year-old Simon Hadden admitted smashing the windows of a neighbouring house and making threats towards a man before refusing to leave his own house.

He pleaded guilty to three offences, but denied a fourth charge of spitting in the face of a police sergeant.

Hadden admitted breaking two windows in a house he lives next door to in Hawthorn Road on Saturday morning and behaving in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing, and making threats towards neighbour John Tunnicliffe.

He also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, was shouting and swearing towards police and others, repeatedly uttering threats towards police and refusing to come out of his house when requested to do so by the police.

His guilty pleas to the three offences were accepted by the Crown and sentence was deferred until the outcome of the trial on the spitting assault charge.

Hadden was released on bail on the condition he does not contact Mr Tunnicliffe and abides by a home curfew, keeping him in his Hawthorn Road property between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

An intermediate hearing has been fixed for Selkirk Sheriff Court on September 11, with the trial on October 12.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The incident was brought to a safe conclusion.”