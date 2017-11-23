Man admits disturbance in Galashiels

Background reports have been ordered on a man after he admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards a former partner.

Corrie Stanners, 23, of Cherry Park, Tweedbank, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to causing a disturbance at the property in Gala Park, Galashiels, on Monday.

Selkirk Sheriff Court, Justice of the Peace, Procurator Fiscal

He turned up at the woman’s address under the influence of alcohol despite being told by her to stay away.

Stanners repeatedly knocked on the door and then entered without permission.

He was shouting and swearing and making offensive comments, threatened to kill himself, cut himself with a knife and persisently refused to leave the address.

Sentence was deferred until December 18 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.