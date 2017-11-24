Man admits breaching bail

A man breached bail conditions within hours of being released from Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Piotr Laczynski, 36, appeared from custody on Monday and denied a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour involving his wife.

He was granted bail on condition that he did not contact his wife and stayed away from her home in Duns, but at 8.30pm that day he knocked on the door of her property seeking his possessions including a bank card.

The police were informed and Laczynski, originally from Poland, was found walking on the main road just outside Duns in darkness, putting himself in danger.

He appeared back at Jedburgh Sheriff Court last Tuesday afternoon and admitted the breach of bail.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client should have made arrangements with a third party to collect his personal possessions.

Laczynski, now living at West End Place in Berwick, was fined £400.

The food-processing plant worker is due to stand trial on the alleged domestic offence involving his wife on February 8, with an intermediate hearing on January 8.