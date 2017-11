A Galashiels man has been accused of racing another vehicle in a superstore car park in the town.

Ryan Stisi, 40, of Woodlea, denies a charge of careless driving at Tesco in Galashiels, on May 14 and forcing another motorist to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

A trial date has been fixed for December 19 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.