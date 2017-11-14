Kelso man jailed for hospital disturbance

A man has been jailed for 120 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for causing a disturbance in the casualty department at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.

Mark Sharrard, 21, of Coalmarket, Kelso, pleaded guilty to charges of threatening behaviour in the hospital and obstructing police officers trying to restrain him.

The court was told that officers had spent over three hours dealing with Sharrard both in Kelso and at the hospital.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick admitted his client had been drinking to excess and could not recall the incident.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “Offences such as this are repugnant to society.

“To behave in this way at a hospital attracting resources and attention to yourself can only mean that custody is uppermost in the court’s mind.”

He explained that community disposals had been tried unsuccessfully with Sharrard in the past, so he had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.