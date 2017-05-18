It’s been worth the weight for corgi Tyko

An overweight dog has shed six stones in a year after its Earlston owner was told she was “killing it with kindness”.

Tyko, a cross-breed corgi, was so fat he could only take a couple of steps before becoming breathless and slumping to the ground.

The dog was taken into care by the Scottish SPCA who immediately put him on a strict diet. Tyko is now a healthy 12 kilogrammes compared to being 49 kilos at his fattest – a dramatic weight loss of 37 kilogrammes (5.8 stones).

Now he is ready to be rehomed and the animal welfare charity is looking for a new home.

Tyko’s weight had ballooned to double his normal size due to over-feeding and a lack of exercise, and a neighbour tipped off the Scottish SPCA. Shocked vets said they had never seen a dog so obese and added it resembled a seal.

Owner Denise Leitch was admonished at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being of good behaviour during a year-long period of deferred sentence.

The 60-year-old had bought the dog as a Christmas present for her husband, but was the person charged as she was responsible for it.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to produce treatment for a morbidly-obese dog. She admitted causing Tyko unnecessary suffering at her home in Gunn Road, Earlston, between April 1 and October 13 last year.

Leitch failed to provide an appropriate diet for the dog which became morbidly obese and failed to provide treatment for its mobility and respiratory conditions.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment, a fine of £20,000 or a disqualification from owning animals.

But Sheriff Derrick McIntyre accepted it was not a normal case of maltreating an animal.

The court heard that a Scottish SPCA officer told Leitch she had been “killing the dog with kindness”.

Natalie Paterson, defending, said that Tyko had been “freaked out” by a nearby firework display last year and rarely ventured out to exercise.

Ms Paterson said: “She has already been punished by losing custody of the dog. It was not intentional for the dog to reach that size, but it is accepted she did not seek the proper treatment.”

Scottish SPCA centre manager for Edinburgh, Diane Aitchison, said: “Tyko has lost 37kg after coming into our care weighing a massive 49.5kg. He’ll need medication for the rest of his life as he has a thyroid problem, but he doesn’t let it affect him.”