A 30-year-old who was in possession of heroin and a knuckleduster at a house in Galashiels has been given a two-year DTTO (Drug Treatment and Testing Order).

Daniel Pierrepoint pleaded guilty to the offences which happened at a property in Glendinning Terrace on July 30. Pierrepoint, who gave an address in Penicuik, also admitted two charges of failing to appear in court.