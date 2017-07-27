Hundreds of home phone lines cut off by vandals

Vandals left hundreds of homes in Tweedbank without telephone and broadband lines yesterday.

Between midnight and 2am on Wednesday, a manhole cover was tampered with near Galafoot Bridge and cabling was damaged, taking down over 800 telephone and broadband lines in the village.

Police descirbed the incident as a “mindless attack” and are appealing for information.

Inspector Tony Hodges said: “This is a mindless attack on the community, leaving many people without essential phone lines and internet services. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Kingsknowes Bridge and Tweedbank areas in the early hours of Wednesday, July 26 and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 745 of Wednesday, July 26 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.