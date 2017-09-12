Search

Heroin case goes to trial

A Hawick woman is to appear in court on a drugs charge

Kayleigh Cook, 29, of Crailing Court, Hawick, will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on October 12 on a charge of being in possession of heroin in Forebrae Park, Galashiels, on April 10.