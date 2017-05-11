Galashiels woman jailed over threats

A woman has been jailed for six months at Selkirk Sheriff Court, pictured, after admitting entering a neighbouring flat uninvited and making threats to its occupants at 4.30am.

Kirsty Ritchie, 31, of Galashiels, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the property in St Andrew Street during the early hours of November 20 last year.

She was already remanded in custody for breaching bail conditions imposed as part of an attempted murder charge she is awaiting trial on.

The six-month jail sentence handed down to her was backdated to Saturday, April 15.

Her co-accused David Jeffrey, 36, currently serving a 28-month jail term for a fraud offence, was sentenced to 28 days in prison.

His role in the incident was described as being a “bystander”, but procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told the court that he had “no reason to be there”.

Mr Fraser explained that the couple, and another man who had his plea of not guilty accepted, had gone to the property to retrieve a television.