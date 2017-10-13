Galashiels swimming pool update: Members thanked for ‘overwhelming’ support

Following the vandal attack on Galashiels Swimming Pool last week, staff are pulling out all the stops to get the facility up and running as soon as possible.

The first two stages of the process to reopen the pool have been completed, the pool water has been drained and a comprehensive clean-up has been conducted to remove all glass that entered the pool.

The refill of the pool has now started.

The pool will remain closed over the weekend as the refill progresses and an update on the reopening date will be issued as soon as possible.

Once the pool was emptied, Live Borders staff were able to carry out a comprehensive clean-up of the pool to ensure all glass was removed. The refill process involves filling the pool with water, filtering the pool water, ensuring the water has the correct properties before heating the water.

Ben Lamb, Live Borders facilities manager, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for all their messages of support.

“We’ve had so many people offering their help ... the support of the local community has been overwhelming.

“Not only have our customers been visiting and phoning the pool, but one member even assisted by providing joinery services to board up the vandalised window.

“We had six members of staff in the emptied pool to conduct a comprehensive clean-up. A substantial amount of glass was removed by the team.

“The refill has now commenced, once the water in the pool reaches a certain level the filtration can begin, additional water sources can be utilised to increase the water level and then heating can commence. Unfortunately, an exact time-scale can’t be provided at the moment as there are a number of factors involved in this process. We hope to be able to provide an update on re-opening as soon as possible.”

Selkirk Swimming Pool has extended its opening hours to help accommodate swimmers. Users with a swim membership can still use other public pools as part of their membership.

The facility at Selkirk will open on the following extra times: Tuesday, 7.15-8am for early morning swimming and 7-8.30pm for late lane night swimming; Wednesday from 7.15-10.30am for early morning swimming /public/lane swimming and 7.30-8.30pm for the Triathlon Club; and Friday from 7.15am-1pm for early morning swimming/public/lane swimming.