Galashiels post office robbery victim tells of shock at attack that left him hospitalised

The victim of an armed robbery in Galashiels has told of his shock at being attacked during a raid on his business yesterday.

Shopkeeper Farrukh Sair, 33, was left requiring hospital treatment for injuries inflicted on him during the robbery at his Galashiels post office and newsagent’s.

A raider armed with an unspecified weapon, said not to be a firearm, threatened and attacked Mr Sair in the Gala Park Post Office, in Balmoral Place, leaving him with what police describe as a serious head injury.

The robber also attacked a customer, a 61-year-old man, after he tried to intervene during the assault on the shop worker, then fled with a four-figure sum of money and cigarettes taken from behind the counter.

His haul also included a mobile phone and wallet taken from the customer.

Mr Sair, owner of the shop for the last three and a half years, said: “It was very shocking. You don’t expect this to happen here. Normally it is very quiet and a good area.

“Sunday morning is our quietest morning, and I was working on my own when it happened.

“One customer came in. He got his things stolen too, but he ran outside to flag down a car to call the police.”

Mr Sair said he was treated at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose and was released yesterday afternoon before immediately returning to the shop to tidy up.

The store reopened as normal at 5.30am today.

His employee of over two years, Kenny Phillip added: “The general public have been showing concern. They are in a state of shock.

“It’s part of the community this place and all our customers that have been in have been showing concern and asking after Farrukh.”

He added that the store’s paperboys and girls had already been in and left on their rounds for the morning, so they were not caught up in the robbery.

The robber is described as being a white man in his early 20s, wearing black trousers, a black top, light pink trainers and a black scarf covering his face.

He was also carrying a black backpack possibly with pink markings on it.

Police trying to identify the robber are appealing for help from anyone about in Balmoral Place or nearby yesterday morning.

Detective constable Andrew Hope, of Police Scotland’s Borders criminal investigation department, said: “This was a shocking attack. It was vicious, and the member of staff sustained a serious head injury during the attack.

“He was taken by ambulance to the Borders General Hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.

“The suspect had no thought for the staff member or the customer, who, thankfully, was not injured in the incident.

“The post office is a busy place, as is Gala Park, where the suspect made off towards, so I would appeal to anyone who saw the attack and who hasn’t already spoken to police, or anyone who can assist officers with their inquiries, to contact us via 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where details can be given in confidence.”

The robbery took place between 7.30am and 7.45am yesterday.