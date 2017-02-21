Galashiels man appears in court charged with post office robbery

A Galashiels man made a private court appearance on Friday, February 17, in connection with a post office robbery.

Jordan Renwick, is accused of assaulting a 33-year-old employee and stealing a four-figure sum following an incident at the Gala Park Post Office in Balmoral Place, Galashiels, last Sunday morning, February 12.

The 24-year-old is also charged with robbing a 61-year-old male customer.

Renwick faces a third charge of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

He made no plea or declaration when he appeared on petition at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.

Renwick was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again tomorrow, Friday, February 24.