Fraudster pleads guilty

An Eyemouth man has admitted obtaining £1,700 by fraud at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Jake Rutherford, 24, of Market Place, pleaded guilty to the offence, committed over a 13-month period.

He admitted forming a fraudulent scheme whereby he advertised for sale gifts and other vouchers to various named people and had no intention of delivering them, securing £1,700 by fraud.

Sentence was deferred until October 16 for reports.