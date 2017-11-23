Four deny damaging Galashiels guest house

Four East Lothian men will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of causing damage at a Galashiels guest house.

Ben Cowan and Dale McCallum, both 23, and Lewis McCallum, 24, all of Prestonpans, and Cameron Cunningham, 23, of Port Seton, deny maliciously damaging numerous items of furniture and fittings at Watson Lodge Guest House in Bridge Street, Galashiels, on February 19.

Their trial was set for February 13, with an intermediate hearing on January 29.