Borders police arrested four males – aged 14, 17, 18 and 23 – in the early hours of Friday, May 26, in connection with a spate of break-ins to garages, the theft of motorbikes and bicycles and fire-raising in the Peebles area.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify all the properties affected and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.