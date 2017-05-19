Former partner lost his temper

A bus driver got involved in a bust-up with his ex-partner during a disturbance in Hawick.

Glenn Smith, 40, of Gala Park, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to repeatedly knocking on the window of a house in Drumlanrig Square, Hawick, on April 30, and shouting and swearing and making offensive and abusive comments.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told he had been in a relationship with the woman for five years, but had split up five months ago.

At around 8.30pm, she was in the house with another man and two teenagers watching television when Smith arrived on the scene.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “He started knocking on the window and started shouting abuse at her.

“She went to the front door and tried to close it on him, but he still came in and she retired to a room, locking the door behind her. There was then a confrontation between the accused and the male visitor.”

The woman then emerged from the room and began self-harming with kitchen knives.

Smith’s lawyer said he had received a text message from her earlier, but lost his temper when he went round to see her and another male was there.

He added: “His emotions got the better of him and he apologises for his behaviour.”

Smith was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to his ex-partner.