Forklift driver fined £1,200 for hare hunt

A hare-coursing gang member has been hit with a £1,200 fine after expressing the view that Scottish courts are soft on the issue.

Stuart Brunt travelled up from his home in Derbyshire to a Borders estate and was caught by police in the act of hunting seven hares with four lurcher dogs.

The 27-year-old was apprehended, along with two other males and a juvenile, at Tollishill Estate, owned by the Duke of Northumberland, Ralph Percy, near Oxton in the Lammermuir Hills, on January 29.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday: “Hare-coursing is not only against the law, but it is used as a form of entertainment and a gambling operation.”

He said Brunt had travelled five hours to visit the remote estate, three miles up a single-track road off the A697.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told a gamekeeper had spotted a vehicle parked in darkness at 7am, and police were called.

One of the dogs had fresh blood on its paws and the carcasses of seven hares, still warm and with fresh injuries, were found lying in the heather.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said Brunt had expressed the view that Scottish courts were relatively soft on the issue of hare-coursing, possibly explaining why he had travelled such a long distance to engage in that pursuit.

He said: “There was no gambling involved, but there is an element of enjoyment. He knows this has to stop.”

Sheriff Kevin Drummond highlighted that Brunt, of Wiltshire Road, Derby, had previous convictions for poaching and other wildlife offences.

He pointed out that 18 days after his last conviction, for which he was fined £900, he set out on an expedition from Derbyshire to the Borders to do exactly the same thing.

The sheriff told the forklift driver: “You have demonstrated a contempt for the law on this.”

In addition to the fine, Brunt was ordered to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and disqualified for 12 months from owning any dog.

Two other members of the gang have already appeared in court charged with the same offence.

Ryan Spence, 27, of Guisborough, North Yorkshire, previously had sentence deferred until April 11 for background reports, but he never showed at Selkirk Sheriff Court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anthony Webster, 36, of Holywell Row, Suffolk, was fined £600.