Ex-firefighter facing trial over his wife’s murder in Melrose is found dead

A 69-year-old man from Melrose who was charged earlier this year with murdering his wife, has been found dead in Edinburgh.

Retired firefighter David Thomson, was charged with the murder of his 70-year-old wife Eileen after she died nine days after an incident at their home in Priorwood Court, a sheltered housing complex in Melrose, in April.

He was out on bail when he was discovered dead at a house in Edinburgh last week.

He was due to stand trial for his wife’s murder next year.

A police spokesman told us: “Police were called to an address in Shandon Place in Edinburgh at about 7am on Monday [November 13] following the sudden death of a man in his 60s.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”