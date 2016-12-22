Ex-Braw Lad case deferred

A former Galashiels Braw Lad who sexually assaulted a woman had his sentence deferred this week until February 7, pending supplementary social work reports.

John Keith Hardie, 61, of Beech Avenue, Galashiels, had pleaded guilty at an earlier Edinburgh Sheriff Court hearing to the offence which happened on July 30, 2016, at the city’s Waverley Station.

The charge said he grabbed his victim from behind, pressed himself against her and touched her breast.

Hardie was Braw Lad in 1977.