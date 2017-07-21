Drunk swore at health staff

A woman has been given a home night-time curfew for the next six months for causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital.

Jane Bolton, 40, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the Melrose hospital’s casualty department on May 3 by shouting and swearing at staff and throwing a cup of water over them as well as threatening a police officer with violence.

She also admitted assaulting a female police officer by kicking her repeatedly to the legs and body.

Bolton had been driven to hospital after an ex-partner was taken into custody and she was having suicidal thoughts, the court heard.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said she had consumed half a bottle of vodka and ,when later breathalysed, was found to be six times the normal drink-drive limit.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had been encountering mental health problems.

Bolton was told she must stay in her Jamieson Court home in Kelso between the hours of 7pm and 7am as part of a restriction-of-liberty order.

She was also given a two-year community pay back order with supervision.