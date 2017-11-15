Driver escapes ban after colliding with tree

A motor sales executive has been spared a road ban after admitting careless driving on the A68 Edinburgh-Darlington route.

Cameron McNeill, of Loan View, Lauder, was driving a company BMW when he lost control of it and collided with a tree at 1.30am on May 14.

The 27-year-old admitted going too fast for the road conditions.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that he was docked two weeks’ wages and lost his job as a result of the incident but has since gained employment with a Land Rover dealership.

He was fined £450 and had seven penalty points placed on his licence.

McNeill already had three points on his licence, and sheriff Peter Paterson warned him of the consequences if he commits another motoring offence.