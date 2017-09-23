Driver admits carelessness

A delivery driver has admitted a careless driving charge at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being seen overtaking two vehicles as he approached a blind summit.

The manoeuvre was witnessed by two police officers travelling behind William Yuill’s van on the A72 road between Blyth Bridge and Peebles on the morning of February 22.

The court heard it was impossible to see what was ahead where Yuill overtook the vehicles as the blind dip approached.

The 52-year-old, of Tinto Street, Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, was initially charged with dangerous driving, but before a trial was due to go ahead, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving.

Defence lawyer Fiona Hamilton said her client accepted he had made a mistake but, due to his elevated position in the van, thought he could see that no other traffic was coming in the opposite direction.

She added that no other vehicle needed to take evasive action because of the manoeuvre, but sheriff Derrick McIntyre said: “It seems pretty dangerous to me.”

He fined the first offender £240 and ordered that six penalty points be put on his licence.