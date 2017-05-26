Denholm death-crash trial is delayed

The trial of a motorist accused of causing the death of a mother-of-four from the Borders by careless driving has been delayed for three months.

Roddy Graham, 27, of Denholm, is charged with the offence following an incident on the A698 near the village.

Floral tributes left beside the A698 for Kirsty Parker

He pleaded not guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

But before a jury trial could get under way, the defence asked for more time to allow an expert report to be prepared – a request which was not opposed by the Crown.

Kirsty Parker, 34, also from Denholm, died at the scene of the accident on February 11 last year.

Three of her children – aged one, nine and 12 – were also travelling in a car and were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Selkirk Sheriff Court, Justice of the Peace, Procurator Fiscal

Ms Parker was driving a Vauxhall Zafira which was in collision with a Peugeot 207 at around 4.15pm.

New dates for the trial have been fixed at Selkirk Sheriff Court – the jury sitting starts on August 8, with an intermediate hearing on July 3.