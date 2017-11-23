Dangerous driving denied

A motorist has been accused of dangerous driving by colliding with police warning signs and cones at an accident scene on the A1.

Leigh Patterson is charged with driving at excessive speed for the road conditions to the danger of police officers and other workers attending the emergency callout.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on the A1 near Tranent on November 21 last year.

Patterson, 44, of Dean Drive, Tweedmouth, faces a separate complaint of dangerous driving in Shedden Park Road, Kelso, on February 11.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on December 12.

His bail conditions include not driving another vehicle until after the trial.