‘Controlling’ partner told to behave

A Penicuik man who admitted abusive behaviour towards his former partner has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next nine months.

Robert Bourhill, 36, of Windsor Square, pleaded guilty to two offences involving the same woman on July 10 in Peebles.

He admitted making threats towards her and later that day he climbed through the window of a house in Connor Street and refused to leave when asked to do so.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court:”He was in a relationship with the complainer for about four years.

“The relatiuonship came to an end due to his controlling behaviour.

“She was staying with her mother in Peebles but on the first occasion she was at a friend’s house at about 4.30pm when he turned up unexpectedly wanting to discuss their relationship.

“She did not want to as she did not want to live under his domination which was the problem.”

Bourhill made comments such as if he saw his ex with another man he would run them over before slamming the door and leaving.

Mr Fraser said Bourhill turned up again at a house in Connor Street when his ex was on a Skype call to a friend.

He said: ”He turned up at the front door and she said she had nothing to say to him.”

Bourhill then appeared at the kitchen window with a ladder which was seen by the lady in the Skype call and he made a finger gesture at her.

He managed to climb through the window and into the house and pulled the Internet cable out to end the Skype call.

Mr Fraser said the woman kept telling him to leave and he eventually did after he was told she would make arrangements for him to see the children.

The police were called due to the controlling behaviour.

Sentence was deferred until May 21.