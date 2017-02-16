Bus worker stole customer’s jacket

A bus worker who stole a customer’s new jacket which had been left behind was fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Glenn Morris, 39, took the jacket to a Marks and Spencer store and received a £49.50 credit note for it.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing the jacket during the course of his employment at the First Bus depot in Duke Street, Galashiels, on June 5.

The procurator fiscal, Graham Fraser, explained to the court how the accused had been working as a bus shunter, but had been dismissed from his job as a result of the offence.

He said: “The premises have a staff rest area and a general office with staff lockers, with one of these for found property.”

The prosecutor went on: “The position here is that the accused had gone to Carlisle to retrieve a broken down bus and brought it back.

“He found a brand new jacket on the bus. He put it in the found property at the depot.

“But thereafter he went to Marks and Spencer and got a credit note for £49.50 for the jacket.”

Mr Fraser said a woman had bought the jacket for her husband and was taking it back to Carlisle, but inadvertently left it behind on the bus.

Ed Hulme, solicitor for Morris, said: “He apologises for this. It was a moment of madness.”

He added that his client was now working as an HGV driver.

The court heard that First Bus had re-imbursed the customer with the cost of the jacket.

Morris, of Jessamine Cottages, Earlston, was ordered to pay £50 compensation to First Bus, as well as the £200 fine.

BOOZE-FUELLED BOXING DAY ROW

An “alcohol-fuelled argument” with his partner during the early hours of Boxing Day resulted in Edward Montgomery being fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman at a house in Scott Street, Galashiels, on December 26 by pushing her on the body and causing her to fall over, to her injury.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said the couple had been in a relationship for around 18 months and the woman had a friend round for Christmas Day.

He explained that at around 2.20am the following morning the woman and her friend were standing at the back door of the property when the accused arrived on the scene.

The fiscal said drink had been taken by all parties on this occasion.

Mr Fraser added: “The accused, for no apparent reason, pushed her and she fell over, resulting in grazing to her right forearm.”

Defence solicitor Ed Hulme said the offence was out of character and it had been “an alcohol-fuelled argument”.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a fine, but warned Montgomery of the consequences if the offence happened again.

CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT

An Earlston man appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of sexual assault.

Steven Murray, 44, has been charged under section two of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act 2009. He made no plea or declaration, and the case was been continued for further examination.

Murray was bailed.

BIRTHDAY BOY ADMONISHED

A teenager’s 18th birthday celebrations ended with him being involved in a bust-up with the mother of his young child.

Liam Scott pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at a house in Gala Park, Galashiels, on July 7, which involved him shouting and swearing at his partner, throwing a chair off the balcony of the block of flats and throwing items around the house.

After being told Scott, of Buccleuch Road, Selkirk, had been of good behaviour during a six-month period of deferred sentence, Sheriff Peter Paterson admonished him.

BANK CARD THEFT ALLEGATION

A Galashiels accused will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court charged with going on a spending spree with a stolen bank card.

Richard Kirk, 56, of Kilnknowe Caravan Park, is alleged to have fraudulently obtained food, household items and clothing to the value of £2,233.92 on October 20 by using the card.

He denies stealing the card from a woman’s house in Forest Gardens, Galashiels, on October 18 and then withdrawing £900 from the account over the course of the next three days from bank machines.

The trial date has been set for March 14, with a continued intermediate hearing to be held on February 27.

APPEARED IN PRIVATE

A Galashiels man has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of assaulting a man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordon Wood made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson.

The court appearance follows an incident in Galashiels in October.

TEENAGERS DISQUALIFIED

A Selkirk teenager who admitted careless driving while under the influence of alcohol has been banned from the road by the town’s sheriff court.

Kieran Barron, 18, of Harrison Place, was driving a friend’s car without the appropriate licence or insurance when the offence happened during the early hours of March 19 in Weavers Court, Selkirk.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser described how a witness heard a car spinning its wheels shortly after midnight. Two hours later, the same vehicle was spotted coming back into the same park with jerking movements before mounting a pavement and crashing into a wooden fence, damaging both it and the car.

Defence lawyer Fiona Hamilton said her client had been drinking alcohol earlier and described the offence as “stupidity on his behalf”.

Barron was disqualified from holding a licence for 15 months and ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

His co-accused, Kyle Murray, 19, of Bobby Johnstone Green, Selkirk, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined a total of £300 for causing or permitting Barron to drive with no insurance or licence.

TEXT TORMENT FOR ACCUSED’S EX

An Innerleithen man sent his former partner more than 400 text messages over the Christmas period, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Paul Thompson, 37, of Buccleuch Street, pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear and alarm to her by repeatedly sending her text messages.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the accused had been with the woman for six or seven years and they had one child together, but separated on December 4.

He explained: “She said she wanted no more to do with him. But between December 13 and December 27, he sent her more than 400 text messages which she felt were trying to control her.”

Mr Fraser said a small number related to their child and while they were not threatening, she felt he was trying to control him.

Mr Fraser said there were 426 messages from him and she had replied with 117 messages, but many of them were to correct spelling mistakes.

Thompson was given a two-year community payback order with supervision, and to attend the Caledonian Men’s Programme as an alternative to imprisonment.

A non-harassment order was imposed, banning him from contacting his former partner for 18 months.

FACING TRIAL AT SELKIRK

Robbie Pincott, 19, will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on March 16 accused of threatening or abusive behaviour towards a 15-year-old girl at his home in Cross Street, Peebles, on April 20 and punching a door.

ASSAULT ALLEGATION

A Lauder man will stand trial on a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards his wife more than five years ago.

Colin McKinlay, 51, of Scott Road, denies behaving in an aggressive manner towards her in Millburn Park, Lauder, between January 1, 2011, and December 3, 2011, shouting and swearing and removing the car keys from the vehicle she was driving.

He also pleaded not guilty to assaulting her by striking her on the head with his hand at a house in Carnwath on January 1, 2012.

A trial date was set for April 13 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on March 13.

INTERMEDIATE HEARING

A Hawick man will stand trial on April 15 on a charge of driving a lorry without due care and attention.

Philip Leonard, 53, of O’Connell Street, denies the offence which is said to have have happened in Hill Street, Galashiels, on Nolvember 24.

He also pleaded not guilty to using a hand-held mobile telephone while driving.

An intermediate hearing will be held at Selkirk Sheriff Court on March 13.

CUSTODY WARNING

A Hawick youth has been warned he faces a custodial sentence after failing to pay a fine and then carrying out unpaid work which had replaced it.

Liam Sharkey, 20, of Loan, Hawick, was initially fined £360 and ordered to pay £258 compensation after admitting threatening behaviour and challenging others to fight at the Thorterdykes Roadhouse in Rosebank Road, Hawick, in November 2014, and smashing a window. When he was unable to pay, the fine was substituted with unpaid work, but Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told Sharkey had prioritised his own job and not carried out the unpaid work.

After considering a breach of community payback order report, Sheriff Janys Scott said she saw no alternative to custody, saying: “This is a distinctly unimpressive performance.

“He has exhausted the patience of the court. He has not paid the fine and he is not doing the hours. What is the court to do? These are court orders.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme pointed out his client was under 21 and had not served a custodial sentence, urging background reports be considered before a sentence was imposed.

Sentence was deferred until March 6 for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared along with a restriction of liberty order assessment.

INDECENT IMAGES ALLEGATION

A Peebles man has appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of possessing indecent images of children.

Allan Nelson, 53, is charged under section 52 of the Civic Government Scotland Act 1982.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination. Sheriff Peter Paterson released Nelson on bail, pending the next court hearing on a date yet to be confirmed.

SUFFERING ACCUSATION

A Hawick woman has been accused of wilfully exposing a two-year-old child to unnecessary suffering by smoking a substance, believed to contain heroin, in his presence.

Terri Scott, 21, of Howdenbank, denies the offence which is said to have happened between November 1 and 30, 2016.

A trial date has been fixed for May 16 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on April 18.

ARREST WARRANT

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 25-year-old man who failed to turn up at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for his trial.

Samuel Wightman, of Station Road, Kelso, is charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Forthill Terrace, Jedburgh, on July 6.

He has previously denied uttering threats of violence, challenging a man to fight and throwing bricks at him.

SPAT AT POLICE OFFICER

Committing two offences cost a Galashiels man a total of £300 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

James Stockman, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour at his home in Penman Place on October 23 and spitting at a police constable.

He was fined £100 for each offence and also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer.

ON TRIAL IN APRIL

Ashley Gallagher has denied assaulting her former partner at her home in Queens Drive, Hawick, on November 25 by striking him twice on the face.

The 27-year-old will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on April 6.

HAWICK WOMAN DENIES ASSAULT

The trial is under way at Jedburgh Sheriff Court of a Hawick woman accused of assaulting another female.

Jennifer Proctor, 32, of Dickson Street, denies assaulting the woman by pushing her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground, seizing hold of her by the hair and striking her head off the ground, all to her injury.

The attack is said to have taken place in Allars Bank, Hawick, on August 6, 2015.

The trial has been part-heard and will resume at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 7.

SENTENCE DEFERRED

A Hawick pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Nigel Hartdegen, who is 65 and lives in Hillend Drive, was also convicted of exposing himself to the two women following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The offences took place at houses in Hillend Drive between January 1, 2014, and May 1, 2016.

Sentence has been deferred until March 20 for the production of background reports.

CASE AGAINST OAP DESERTED

A pensioner who denied assaulting a woman by seizing her by the neck and compressing it has walked free from Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Donald Hill, 75, of Southway, Newcastle, had also pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The offences had been alleged to have been committed at a house in South Hermitage Street, Newcastleton, on November 12.

He was due to stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, but before the case could get under way the crown said it was deserting the case against him.

HAWICK MAN DENIES CHARGE

A Hawick man will stand trial on a charge of being involved in a domestic disturbance with his partner.

Christopher Skeffington, 40, of Fisher Avenue, pleaded not guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting and swearing, and struggling with his partner.

The offence is alleged to have been committed at a house in Plora Terrace, Innerleithen, on New Year’s Day.

A trial date was set for March 14.

BACKGROUND REPORTS

Background reports have been ordered into a Hawick man who assaulted his partner by pushing her on the head and kicking her on the body, and tried to rob her of her keys.

Robert Searle, 23, of Fraser Avenue, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Laurel Grove, Galashiels, on December 7.

He also admitted a charge of being in possession of cannabis at his home.

Searle will be sentenced at Selkirk Sheriff Court on March 13.