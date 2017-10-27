Bus attacker admits punching fellow passenger

A man has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for assaulting a fellow bus passenger.

Grant Pindell, 38, of Allars Bank, Hawick, pleaded guilty to punching the man to his head to his injury on a bus at Galashiels transport interchange on Monday, May 1.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the victim was sitting on the bus when, without warning, he was punched in the face, leaving him with a cut lip.

He added that Pindell ran away after carrying out that assault.

When the police caught up with him, he said his assault was a stupid mistake and he should not have done it.

He explained that the man was said to have previously goaded his partner, and she had pointed him out on the bus, prompting him to hit out.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said it was a vigilante-type offence and his client now accepted that it had been wrong.