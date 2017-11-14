Broke pelvis trying to escape police

A man suffered a broken tibia and fibula, as well as a fractured pelvis, after jumping from a third-floor window to escape the police, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Mark Turnbull, 29, was the subject of a court order banning him from Galashiels but had flouted it.

When police officers turned up at a property in the town’s Croft Street on the afternoon of September 11, Turnbull, of Berrymoss Court, Kelso, tried to make an escape, but to no avail.

He appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on crutches to admit breaching bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme admitted his client could have died in the fall.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence for background reports including a drug treatment and testing order assessment.