Brawl leads to Borders-bound train being stopped

A train from Edinburgh to Tweedbank had to be stopped after a fight broke out between travellers on Saturday night, February 4.

British Transport Police were called to Brunstane station in the north east of the city not long after 9pm, and several men believed to have been involved in a brawl were removed from the train that left Edinburgh Waverley at 8.56pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.09pm to Brunstane station, to reports that there had been an altercation on-board an Edinburgh to Tweedbank train.

“A number of men were escorted off the train at the station, and we are now investigating the circumstances of what happened.”

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson added: “We do not tolerate violence and abuse towards our customers or staff, and we will assist British Transport Police in any way they require with the investigation.”

Earlier that day, commuters took to social media to complain about a lack of carriages and services on what was also the first day of the Six Nations rugby championships and saw Scotland playing against Ireland at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

One Facebook user said: “Today is the first game of the Six Nations rugby in Edinburgh, but on the Tweedbank-to-Edinburgh service, both the 10am and 10.30am trains only have two carriages.

“What a disgrace. If you didn’t get on at Tweedbank, there was no hope of a seat.

“The Borders is a massive supporter of rugby, so why no more carriages?”

ScotRail responded on the social media website saying: “We’ve strengthened services where we can. Even when we move capacity around for special events, services sare till invariably busy.

“We align capacity with expected demand as much as possible.”

The police spokeswoman added that there is currently no information to suggest that the altercation involved rugby fans from the Borders but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday night’s incident is urged to contact police by calling 0800 405040 or texting 61016, quoting 596 of 4/2.