Boozed-up patient urinated on BGH floor

A Selkirk man who caused a disturbance at Borders General Hospital and urinated on the floor of the casualty department was this week jailed for eight months.

Thirty-eight-year-old Steven Kelly, of Chapel Street, was already on a community payback order involving unpaid work for threatening staff at the same hospital earlier this year.

But on the evening of April 13, Kelly was again admitted to Borders General Hospital where he swore at staff before urinating on the floor.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “He continued to be abusive. The department was busy at the time and some of the patients were children. They would not have been helped by this sort of carry-on.”

He said Kelly was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offence.

Ed Hulme, defending, said: “He is extremely embarrassed and deeply ashamed by his actions.”

He said his client was seeking help for his alcohol problem and his rate of offending had reduced significantly in recent years.

But Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Kelly: “It was a pretty appalling thing to do. You won’t be surprised that I am sending you to custody.”

The eight-month prison term was backdated to April 15 when he was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.